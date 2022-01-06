Bryan Health acquires Nebraska hospital

Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center joined Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health on Jan. 1, expanding the system's number of employees by 850 to more than 6,300.

Kearney Regional will keep its name but will be branded to align with Bryan Health, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Bryan Health.

The health system will have representation in the governance structure of the hospital, but most of the appointments will be by Kearney Regional.

"We were looking for a partner that respected and understood what we've accomplished and would continue to support our ideals and culture," said Scott Smith, MD, director of medical affairs at Kearney Regional. "That's what we've found with Bryan, and together we're going to grow into a really special regional medical center that will be here for years to come."