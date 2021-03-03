Hospital M&A update: 10 recent deals

Ten transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced in the last three weeks:

1. Troubled Pennsylvania health system looks for a buyer

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health is looking for a partner to buy the entire system, which comprises six hospitals.

2. UnityPoint Health sells Iowa hospital

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System acquired Keokuk (Iowa) Area Hospital from West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health on March 1.

3. Froedtert acquires majority stake in Wisconsin hospital

Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Health acquired a majority stake in Manitowoc, Wis.-based Holy Family Memorial March 1.

4. FTC drops challenge to Philadelphia health system merger

The Federal Trade Commission is no longer challenging the merger of Jefferson Health and Einstein Healthcare Network, clearing the way for the two Philadelphia-based health systems to combine.

5. HCA to acquire 80% stake in Brookdale home health, hospice unit for $400M

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare will pay $400 million to acquire 80 percent of Brookdale Senior Living's hospice, home health and outpatient therapy division.

6. Maine hospital may be acquired out of bankruptcy

Machias, Maine-based Down East Community Hospital plans to acquire Calais (Maine) Regional Hospital, the only other hospital in Maine's Washington County, out of bankruptcy.

7. Rhode Island health systems to merge, create academic health system with Brown University

Two Providence, R.I.-based systems — Lifespan and Care New England Health System — have inked a definitive agreement to merge into a single organization and create an integrated academic health system in partnership with Brown University.

8. UVA Health in talks to acquire full ownership of 3 hospitals

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health signed a letter of intent to acquire full ownership of Novant Health UVA Health System, a three-hospital system based in Northern Virginia.

9. Ohio health system finalizes deal for 4th hospital

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System has finalized an agreement to acquire Fayette County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Washington Court House, Ohio.

10. LifePoint in talks to acquire 30-hospital system, WSJ reports

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health is in talks to buy Ardent Health Services, a 30-hospital network based in Nashville, Tenn., according to The Wall Street Journal.

