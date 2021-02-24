2020 M&A activity in the RCM, Health IT markets: 5 key findings

There were 199 mergers and acquisitions in the revenue cycle management and health IT markets in 2020, according to a new report from an independent investment bank and strategy consultant Greenberg Advisors.

Five key findings:

1. The 199 transactions in Health IT and RCM represented $18.5 billion in deal value in 2020.

2. The first half of 2020 saw decreased deals, with value decreasing to $6.8 billion, compared to $16.7 billion in the first half of 2019. However, the second half of 2020 saw a strong rebound, with deal value increasing to $11.7 billion.

3. Of the deals announced in the second half of 2020, 24 percent exceeded $100 million. This is the highest percentage for any six-month period in the last five years.

4. Eleven percent of the transactions in 2020 involved sellers that provided a service in the long-term care arena, up from 6 percent in 2019.

5. Technology buyers most frequently purchased companies providing analytics or patient engagement solutions. On the revenue cycle management side, billing and denials management solutions were most frequently purchased.

