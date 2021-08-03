Hospital M&A update: 10 deals involving HCA, Tenet, LifePoint + more

Ten transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced in the past three weeks:

1. UHS-owned Valley Health System acquires Las Vegas hospital

The Valley Health System, a six-hospital system in Las Vegas owned by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, acquired a seventh hospital, according to an Aug. 2 news release.

2. Ascension sells 7 Wisconsin hospitals, 21 clinics

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health has acquired seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics and air and ground ambulances from Ascension Wisconsin, part of St. Louis-based Ascension.

3. HCA sells 4 hospitals to Piedmont

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has completed the sale of four Georgia hospitals to Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, a Piedmont spokesperson confirmed to Becker's on Aug. 2.

4. Tenet sells 5 Florida hospitals

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare completed the sale of five hospitals in Florida, the organization said Aug. 2.

5. MUSC completes purchase of 3 LifePoint hospitals

The Medical University of South Carolina on Aug. 1 finalized its acquisition of three hospitals, a freestanding emergency room and affiliated physician practices owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

6. California hospital eyes affiliation with CommonSpirit's Dignity Health

San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, Calif., signed a letter of intent to begin negotiations on a long-term affiliation agreement with CommonSpirit Health's Dignity Health, the California hospital said. The parties will explore affiliating through a management service agreement.

7. Braden Health plans to buy, reopen more rural hospitals in Tennessee

Braden Health, which operates a network of hospitals across the U.S., plans to buy more struggling or closed rural hospitals in Tennessee. The hospital operator, which specializes in reopening rural healthcare facilities and trying to make them profitable again, recently announced plans to buy Decatur County General Hospital in Parsons, Tenn. The deal will restore services at Decatur County General, which temporarily closed in March 2020.

8. Altru Health System wants to buy North Dakota hospital

Altru Health System in Grand Forks, N.D., has approached CHI St. Alexius Health about purchasing its 25-bed critical access hospital in Devils Lake, N.D.

9. New York hospitals combine

Two New York City hospitals, Maimonides Medical Center and New York Community Hospital, combined to form a new local health network in the Brooklyn borough.

10. Georgia health system joins Atrium Health

Rome, Ga.-based Floyd Health System has joined Charlotte, N.C., based Atrium Health, according to a July 14 news release.