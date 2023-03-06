Healthcare M&A carries on strong momentum into February: 12 transactions to note

Here are 12 major hospital and healthcare merger and acquisition-related transactions from February:

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica agreed to sell its hospice and home care business Feb. 27 to Gentiva, a Humana- and private equity-backed company, for $710 million, Bloomberg reported.



Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of primary care provider One Medical, the retailer said Feb. 22.



Chicago-based CommonSpirit is to acquire Steward Health Care's sites in Utah, which will then be managed by Centura Health. The acquisition, announced Feb. 15, includes five hospitals.



CommonSpirit is to end the Centura Health joint venture with Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, with each health system directly managing their respective care sites in Colorado and Kansas.



Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health, a six-hospital system, and Billings (Mont.) Clinic inked a letter of intent Feb. 15 to explore a merged health system.



Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare and Select Medical have forged a joint venture to own and operate a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Galloway Township, N.J., as well as 13 outpatient physical therapy facilities, according to a Feb. 14 release.



CVS Health said Feb. 8 it will acquire primary care company Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion.



Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners are to expand their partnership in the ambulatory surgical center field to build on the seven joint ventures they currently operate.



Columbus-based OhioHealth and Select Medical, an operator of long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, inked an agreement Feb. 7 to acquire the operating assets of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin, Ohio.



St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ plans to join UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center, in 2023. The two systems said Feb. 2 they had entered into an exclusive non-binding letter of intent to combine.



West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health said Feb. 1 it plans to sell 17 of its urgent care centers in the coming months. The cash-strapped system also called off its alliance with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine Feb. 10.



CommonSpirit has acquired a minority stake in RAK Hospital in the United Arab Emirates through its international arm, Dignity Health International, according to a Feb. 1 report.