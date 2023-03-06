Healthcare M&A carries on strong momentum into February: 12 transactions to note

Here are 12 major hospital and healthcare merger and acquisition-related transactions from February:
- Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica agreed to sell its hospice and home care business Feb. 27 to Gentiva, a Humana- and private equity-backed company, for $710 million, Bloomberg reported.
- Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of primary care provider One Medical, the retailer said Feb. 22.
- Chicago-based CommonSpirit is to acquire Steward Health Care's sites in Utah, which will then be managed by Centura Health. The acquisition, announced Feb. 15, includes five hospitals.
- CommonSpirit is to end the Centura Health joint venture with Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, with each health system directly managing their respective care sites in Colorado and Kansas.
- Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health, a six-hospital system, and Billings (Mont.) Clinic inked a letter of intent Feb. 15 to explore a merged health system.
- Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare and Select Medical have forged a joint venture to own and operate a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Galloway Township, N.J., as well as 13 outpatient physical therapy facilities, according to a Feb. 14 release.
- CVS Health said Feb. 8 it will acquire primary care company Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion.
- Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners are to expand their partnership in the ambulatory surgical center field to build on the seven joint ventures they currently operate.
- Columbus-based OhioHealth and Select Medical, an operator of long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, inked an agreement Feb. 7 to acquire the operating assets of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin, Ohio.
- St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ plans to join UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center, in 2023. The two systems said Feb. 2 they had entered into an exclusive non-binding letter of intent to combine.
- West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health said Feb. 1 it plans to sell 17 of its urgent care centers in the coming months. The cash-strapped system also called off its alliance with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine Feb. 10.
- CommonSpirit has acquired a minority stake in RAK Hospital in the United Arab Emirates through its international arm, Dignity Health International, according to a Feb. 1 report.