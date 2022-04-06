8 recent hospital mergers and acquisitions

Eight deals involving health systems and hospitals have been announced, finalized or blocked since March 16.

1. Intermountain, SCL Health form 33-hospital system

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health have completed their merger after the Colorado attorney general's office signed off on the deal March 31.

2. Penn Highlands Healthcare adds 8th hospital

Highlands Hospital in Connellsville, Pa., officially joined DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare April 1 after receiving regulatory approvals, becoming the system's eighth hospital.

3. Ochsner Health adds hospital, increases its minimum wage

Jennings (La.) American Legion Hospital joined New Orleans-based Ochsner Health on April 1. The hospital was renamed Ochsner American Legion Hospital.

4. West Virginia health systems to merge

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System and Charleston, W.Va.-based CAMC Health System have signed a letter of intent to create a single new system named Vandalia Health, the organizations announced March 31.

5. Michigan health system explores joining Trinity Health

North Ottawa Community Health System, a single-hospital network in Grand Haven, Mich., is exploring a deal to join Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, according to MiBiz.

6. North Memorial Health to take full ownership of Minnesota hospital

Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health will take full ownership of Maple Grove (Minn.) Hospital by purchasing the final 25 percent stake from Minneapolis, Minn.-based Fairview Health Services.

7. Federal court affirms decision to block Hackensack Meridian, Englewood merger

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit affirmed the order of the District Court to block Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health's proposed merger with Englewood (N.J.) Health, according to court documents obtained by Becker's.

8. $1.3B deal involving 8 Massachusetts hospitals closes

Medical Properties Trust has sold a 50 percent stake in eight Massachusetts hospitals to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.