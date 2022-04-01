Ochsner Health adds hospital, renames it

Jennings (La.) American Legion Hospital joined New Orleans-based Ochsner Health on April 1. The hospital was renamed Ochsner American Legion Hospital.

Under the deal, Ochsner will invest $3.3 million to install the Epic EHR, and the hospital's minimum wage increased to $12 an hour.

The Jennings hospital signed a letter of intent in 2019 to explore joining Lafayette General Health, which is now known as Ochsner Lafayette General. The Jennings hospital became part of the Ochsner Lafayette General region and will operate under a long-term lease agreement. The Jennings leadership team will continue to manage the day-to-day operations.

"We have a strong, healthy hospital, but healthcare is complex and rapidly changing. By joining Ochsner Health, we'll be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of patients in Jennings and the surrounding communities for generations to come," said Ochsner American Legion Hospital CEO Dana Williams in a news release.