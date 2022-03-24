North Memorial Health to take full ownership of Minnesota hospital

Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health will take full ownership of Maple Grove (Minn.) Hospital by purchasing the final 25 percent stake from Minneapolis, Minn.-based Fairview Health Services.

The transaction will be completed on or before May 2, according to a North Memorial Health news release shared with Becker's.

North Memorial Health plans to expand customer care capacity at the hospital, particularly for emergency, imaging and inpatient services, it said in the release.

"Today's announcement gives both organizations the ability to target investments in places that help us best serve patients," Hayes Batson, CFO of Fairview Health Services, said in the release. "This transaction does not change our steadfast dedication to serving and caring for the residents in the northwest metro area."