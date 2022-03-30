Michigan health system explores joining Trinity Health

North Ottawa Community Health System, a single-hospital network in Grand Haven, Mich., is exploring a deal to join Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, according to MiBiz.

The two health systems said March 28 that they signed a nonbinding letter of intent to explore a partnership. The letter of intent allows the organizations to assess the viability of a formal agreement and ensure it is the right fit for both of them.

North Ottawa Community Health said it is exploring the deal because operating as an independent hospital in the current environment is becoming more challenging.



"While NOCHS' unwavering commitment continues, the viability of operating an independent community hospital in the current healthcare environment is becoming increasingly challenging for midsized hospitals faced with staffing shortages, ever-changing reimbursement models and limited, essential operating capital," North Ottawa Community Health said in a statement about the letter of intent, according to MiBiz. "We want to do all we can to ensure healthcare access remains in the Grand Haven community, while seeking the best possible outcome for our patients and our communities."



Under the agreement, North Ottawa Community Health System would join Trinity Health Michigan, which operates eight hospitals in West and Southeast Michigan, according to the report.