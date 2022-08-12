12 hospital deals called off in past year

There were several hospital mergers, acquisitions, affiliations and partnerships that, at some point in their lifetime, were called off in the past year.
Below are 12 hospital deals called off since August 2021.
- Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health System and Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine ended an affiliation in August over Davis Health System's EHR vendor choice.
- Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC Health ended its bid in early June to buy Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz. The hospital closed June 30.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Dallas-based Steward Health Care System abandoned their proposed deal involving five Utah hospitals in June. The decision came 13 days after the Federal Trade Commission challenged the transaction.
- Two New Jersey health systems — Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health — terminated a definitive agreement to merge in June. Leadership of New Brunswick-based Saint Peter's Healthcare System and West Orange-based RWJ Barnabas Health agreed to call off the deal after the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block the transaction.
- Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health and Manchester, N.H.-based GraniteOne Health canceled their proposed merger in May after the state Attorney General's Office said the move would violate the New Hampshire constitution.
- Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Englewood (N.J.) Health ended their merger plans in April. The Federal Trade Commission challenged the deal in 2020, arguing it would give Hackensack Meridian control of three of the six hospitals in Bergen County and raise healthcare costs.
- The boards of Lifespan and Care New England — both based in Providence, R.I. — withdrew their merger application after the Federal Trade Commission made an announcement Feb. 17 it would file suit to block the deal.
- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Calif., and Providence, a Catholic health system based in Renton, Wash., announced in January that they would end their affiliation.
- Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic abandoned its plan in January to buy West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health's Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia.
- St. Louis-based SSM Health and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health backed out of a potential deal in October for Quorum to acquire one of SSM Health's hospitals and its associated medical group. The organizations ended talks nearly a year after entering into a letter of intent to explore the sale.
- Ascension and AdventHealth announced in October that they are unwinding their Amita Health partnership after working together for nearly seven years. Amita Health, a joint venture providing healthcare services to the greater Chicago area, comprises 15 acute care hospitals, four specialty hospitals and immediate and outpatient care centers. After St. Louis-based Ascension and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth unwind their partnership, each organization will operate their hospitals and care sites in the Chicago area.
- West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health called off a deal in December to sell two hospitals to Canyon Atlantic Partners, a hospital management firm based in Austin, Texas.