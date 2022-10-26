HCA hospitals make 10 leadership changes

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months.

Here are 10 executive moves at HCA hospitals since Sept. 28:

1. John Callow, MSN, was named vice president of quality and patient safety at HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.

2. Todd Haner, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton.

3. Shelly Castro, MSN, was named assistant CNO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

4. Yasmene McDaniel was named permanent CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast in Pasadena, Texas.

5. Drew Walker was selected as the new COO of Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va.

6. Chase Christianson was named CEO of Panama City-based HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

7. Allyssa Tobitt was named CEO of Parham Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Va.

8. Maggie Yacoubian, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas).

9. Claire Hubbard was named chief nursing officer of HCA Healthcare UK's Harborne Hospital, set to open in Birmingham, England, in spring 2023.

10. Mary Tabor, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.