CEO tenures of Leapfrog's straight-A hospitals

Among the leaders of the 12 U.S. hospitals that have earned consecutive "A" safety grades from The Leapfrog Group since 2012, most have assumed their roles within the past three years.

The average tenure for healthcare CEOs is 7.6 years, according to a Crist Kolder Associates report. Joanne Inman, president of Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Va., has the longest tenure of the group, having taken the helm in 2016.

Leapfrog grades acute care hospitals biannually against 22 national patient safety measures.

Here are the leaders of the 12 hospitals with 26 consecutive "A" grades:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic in Phoenix: Richard Gray, MD, has served as CEO since 2019.

California

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo): Sue Andersen was named hospital president in August after serving in the role on an interim basis since June.

Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center: Payman Roshan has led the hospital as senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente Orange County since 2022.

Illinois

University of Chicago Medical Center: Thomas Jackiewicz has served as hospital president since 2020.

Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital (Elmhurst): Kimberley Darey, MD, was named president in 2023.

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield): Kenneth Hedley has been president since 2022.

Massachusetts

St. Anne's Hospital (Fall River): Carole Billington, MSN, RN, was named interim president on Oct. 1, and also serves as chief nursing officer.

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus): Robert Coleman was named CEO and administrator in 2023.

Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg): Susan Carroll has served as president since 2021.

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk): Joanne Inman was appointed president in 2016.

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton): Kirkpatrick "Kapua" Conley has been president since 2018.

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle): Monica Hilt has served as president since 2023.