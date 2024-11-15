Where are Leapfrog's 12 straight-A hospitals?

Twelve U.S. hospitals have earned consecutive "A" safety grades from The Leapfrog Group since 2012.

The organization biannually grades nearly 3,000 acute care hospitals against 22 national patient safety measures from CMS, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and supplemental data.

This fall, Utah had the highest percentage of "A" hospitals for the third cycle in a row, followed by Virginia and Connecticut. The latest grades also show that hospitals are making progress in patient safety across the board, with notable improvements in healthcare-associated infections, hand hygiene and medical safety, according to a Nov. 15 news release from Leapfrog.

Three hospitals have lost their "A" grade streak since spring 2024: Rose Medical Center in Denver, AdventHealth Daytona Beach in Florida and Rex Hospital in Raleigh, N.C.

Here are the 12 hospitals with 26 consecutive "A" grades:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic in Phoenix

California

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center

Illinois

University of Chicago Medical Center

Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital (Elmhurst)

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

Massachusetts

St. Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus)

Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)