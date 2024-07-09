CEO tenures at the 10 largest health systems

Most CEOs of the largest health systems in the U.S. have taken the helm of their respective organizations within the last five years.

Healthcare CEOs' average tenures are 6.6 years, below the cross-industry average of 6.9 years, according to a 2023 report from Crist Kolder Associates.

Here are the tenures of the CEOs at the 10 largest health systems in the U.S. The largest health systems were determined by number of hospitals, based on organizational data as of December.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Samuel Hazen has served as CEO since January 2019. Before that, he served as president and COO since 2016.

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

Wright Lassiter III began his role as CEO in August 2022. Mr. Lassiter took the helm from Lloyd Dean, who retired after more than two decades at the top of the nonprofit, Catholic health system.

Ascension (St. Louis)

Joseph Impicciche has served as CEO since July 2019. Mr. Impicciche served as president and CEO until February 2023, when Eduardo Conrado became president.

Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

David Dill has served as CEO since 2018. He served as president and CEO from November 2018 to November 2021 and as president and COO from 2009 to 2018.

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

Mike Slubowski has served as president and CEO since July 2019. Before that, he was president and COO since May 2017.

ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.):

Rob Jay has served as CEO since December 2021. He took the helm when ScionHealth launched following a transaction between LifePoint Health and Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare.

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Tim Hingtgen has served as CEO since January 2021. Before that, Mr. Hingtgen was president and COO from September 2016 through December 2020.

Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.):

Eugene Woods has served as CEO since December 2022, when the organization formed following the merger of Advocate Aurora Health, dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., and Charlotte-based Atrium Health. Before that, Mr. Woods was president and CEO of Atrium Health since April 2016.​

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Saum Sutaria, MD, has served as CEO since September 2021. Before that, Dr. Sutaria was president and COO. He also has been chair of the company's board of directors since August 2023.

Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

Ernie Sadau has served as president and CEO since 2011. Mr. Sadau has also served as senior vice president and COO and as chief diversity and inclusion officer.