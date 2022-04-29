9 women making moves in healthcare

Listen
The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 22.
- Tracy Dompeling was tapped as chief behavioral health officer of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.
- Stephanie Stuart, MD, will serve as chief medical officer of Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.).
- Jennifer Snow, MD, has been named the first chief medical officer and system director of pediatrics for Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
- Marsha Oberrieder was named president of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital.
- Karen Mahnke, MSN, RN, was named Bernthal Family chief nurse executive and vice president operations of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital.
- Koryn Johnston, DO, was named the first chief patient experience officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.
- Suzanne Pugh was named COO of Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala.
- Pamela Sutton-Wallace was named COO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.
- Donna Basden, BSN, was named CEO of Boulder (Colo.) Medical Center.