9 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 22.

Tracy Dompeling was tapped as chief behavioral health officer of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.



Stephanie Stuart, MD, will serve as chief medical officer of Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.).



Jennifer Snow, MD, has been named the first chief medical officer and system director of pediatrics for Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.



Marsha Oberrieder was named president of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital.



Karen Mahnke, MSN, RN, was named Bernthal Family chief nurse executive and vice president operations of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital.



Koryn Johnston, DO, was named the first chief patient experience officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.



Suzanne Pugh was named COO of Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala.



Pamela Sutton-Wallace was named COO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.



Donna Basden, BSN, was named CEO of Boulder (Colo.) Medical Center.



