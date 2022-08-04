8 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since July 29.

1. Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, will serve as interim chief nursing officer at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H.

2. Deborah Graces, BSN, was selected as the next president of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-Lake Saint Louis (Mo.).

3. Beth Mosher, MSN, was named the new chief nursing officer at Novant Health Mint Hill (N.C.) Medical Center.

4. Sophy Lu will serve as the new CIO at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

5. Krystal Atkinson, DNP, was named chief administrative officer of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health Medical Center.

6. Sangeeta Bardhan Cook was named senior vice president of commercialization strategy and business development for Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System and chief innovation officer of its Fox Chase Cancer Center.

7. Alanna "Lani" Fast was selected as the new CEO at St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, La.

8. Karmen Fittes was named inaugural chief of UVA Health Human Resources at Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health.