7 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since May 13.
- Jami Lieber, BSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.
- Lorena Marquez Zimmer was named Denver Health's first chief impact officer.
- Mia Mothershed was appointed group marketing director of Brookwood Baptist Health in Birmingham, Ala.
- Deborah Hall was named Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health's chief internal auditor.
- Candice Frix, BSN, RN was named vice president and chief nursing officer of Athens, Ga.-based St. Mary's Health Care System.
- Beth Sekerka, MSN, has been appointed as vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer for its southeast division, the Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health.
- Celina Holson was named COO of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.