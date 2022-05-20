7 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since May 13.

Jami Lieber, BSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.



Lorena Marquez Zimmer was named Denver Health's first chief impact officer.



Mia Mothershed was appointed group marketing director of Brookwood Baptist Health in Birmingham, Ala.



Deborah Hall was named Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health's chief internal auditor.



Candice Frix, BSN, RN was named vice president and chief nursing officer of Athens, Ga.-based St. Mary's Health Care System.



Beth Sekerka, MSN, has been appointed as vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer for its southeast division, the Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health.



Celina Holson was named COO of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.