7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves 

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since June 30:

Clyde Wood has been named CEO of Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.



Raymond Grady was selected as president and CEO of Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (Ill.) and its South Suburban Chicago Division.



Dawn Bulgarella was selected as interim CEO of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.



Tiffany Murdock, MSN, was named CEO of Singing River Health System in Ocean Springs, Miss.



Patricia Carroll, MSN, has been appointed president and chief hospital executive of Old Bridge (N.J.) Medical Center and Perth Amboy, N.J.-based Raritan Bay Medical Center, both Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health hospitals.



Jonathan Curtright, CEO of University of Missouri's health system, based in Columbia, is stepping down this month.



​​Rashard Johnson has been appointed CEO of three Emory Healthcare hospitals: Emory Decatur (Ga.) Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital (Lithonia, Ga.) and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (Decatur). Emory Healthcare is based in Atlanta.