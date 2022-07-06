7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves 

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since June 30:
- Clyde Wood has been named CEO of Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.
- Raymond Grady was selected as president and CEO of Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (Ill.) and its South Suburban Chicago Division.
- Dawn Bulgarella was selected as interim CEO of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.
- Tiffany Murdock, MSN, was named CEO of Singing River Health System in Ocean Springs, Miss.
- Patricia Carroll, MSN, has been appointed president and chief hospital executive of Old Bridge (N.J.) Medical Center and Perth Amboy, N.J.-based Raritan Bay Medical Center, both Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health hospitals.
- Jonathan Curtright, CEO of University of Missouri's health system, based in Columbia, is stepping down this month.
- Rashard Johnson has been appointed CEO of three Emory Healthcare hospitals: Emory Decatur (Ga.) Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital (Lithonia, Ga.) and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (Decatur). Emory Healthcare is based in Atlanta.