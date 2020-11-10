Envision names revenue cycle president

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare named Ashish Goulatia its president of revenue collections and executive vice president of technology enablement, effective Dec. 1.

As president of revenue collections, Mr. Goulatia will lead Envision's revenue cycle management function and chair its revenue operations committee.

He joins Envision from Fresenius Medical Care, where he most recently served as senior vice president of finance and led revenue cycle operations. Prior to Fresenius, he held various leadership positions at American Express.

