9 women on the move in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported on or shared with Becker's since Jan. 28:

Michelle Gaskill-Hames, BSN, will become Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's COO and chief strategy, growth and experience officer for the health system's Southern California and Hawaii markets.

Terri Church, BSN, currently vice president and chief nursing officer of Dignity Health Memorial Hospital, was promoted to vice president and COO for the Bakersfield, Calif.-based hospital.

Janelle Raborn, currently Lovelace Health System's COO, will take over as the Albuquerque, N.M.-based system's market leader in April.

Stacie Monroe was named executive director of Washington, D.C.-based Physician Hospitals of America, which is now called Physician-Led Healthcare for America.

Mary Ellen Sumrall, MSN, has been appointed chief nursing executive for Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

Christine Walker, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, according to the El Paso Herald Post.

Brittany Lavis was named group CEO of the Detroit Medical Center and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Detroit market.

Susan Griffin, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing executive for St. David’s HealthCare in Austin, Texas, and HCA Healthcare's Central and West Texas Division.

Pamela DeCoste was added to Blue Shield of California's board of directors.