9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported after Oct. 28.

1. Chuck Bill, CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, is retiring.

2. Jeffery Coakley was named president and CEO of Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, N.Y.

3. Terry Fletchall is retiring as president and CEO of Santiam Hospital in Stayton, Ore., according to news release published by The Lund Report.

4. John Gallagher is stepping down as CEO of Astria Health.

5. Steve Handy is resigning as CEO of Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, effective Dec. 31.

6. Paul Hayes, RN, is retiring as CEO of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

7. Daniel McKinney is resigning from his post as CEO of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala.

8. Kelli O'Brien resigned Oct. 30 as chief hospital executive of Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, N.J.

9. Karen Olscamp, president and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, will retire in January.

