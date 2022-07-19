9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since July 12:

1. Buddy Daniels was named CEO of University of Texas Health Athens, effective Aug. 1.

2. Gary Purushotham was named CEO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, part of Detroit Medical Center.

3. Don Boyd was named CEO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.

4. Joe Sluka resigned as president and CEO of Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System.

5. Stephanie Duggan, MD, was appointed regional president and CEO of Ascension Michigan's Mid/North Region.

6. Joshua Gilmore is leaving his role as CEO of Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo., to begin a new position with a federally qualified health center in Alaska.

7. Iris Yeldell Stacker was appointed interim CEO of Greensville, Miss.- based Delta Health System.

8. Dr. Jason Studley stepped down as CEO of Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital.

9. Tammy Smith, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer of Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center, was named interim CEO of the hospital.