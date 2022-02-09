9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Feb. 2:

1. Sentara Healthcare President and CEO Howard Kern, who has led the Norfolk, Va.-based system since 2016, will retire by the end of this year. Mr. Kern has agreed to remain in his role until the system's next president and CEO is selected and in place.

2. Richard Lofgren, MD, will leave his position as president and CEO of UC Health in Cincinnati to helm OU Health, an academic health system in Oklahoma City.

3. Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Mercy Medical Center President and CEO Timothy Charles is retiring at the end of the year.

4. Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health named Kevin Spiegel CEO. He replaced Peter Adamo, who served as CEO of Crozer Health for two years.

5. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health CEO Ron Stern is retiring at the end of March. The health system has chosen COO Janelle Raborn as his successor.

6. St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care CEO Mark Laney, MD, retired. The health system said it expects the search for a new CEO to take up to nine months.

7. Salem (Mo.) Memorial District Hospital's board of trustees voted Feb. 3 to terminate Kasey Lucas as CEO, and Bill May was named interim CEO, effective Feb. 4.

8. Gary Shaw, president and CEO of Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital, is resigning, effective Feb. 28.

9. Tommy Inzina, president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare, will retire at the end of this year. BayCare, a 15-hospital system, said it expects to name Mr. Inzina's successor later this year.