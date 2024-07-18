9 notable CFO transitions this year

Becker's has reported on more than 100 CFO transitions this year, including several at prominent hospitals and health systems.

From Bill Rutherford's retirement from HCA Healthcare to Vincent Tammaro's upcoming move to Mount Sinai Health System, here are some of the CFO moves that captured the attention of readers so far this year:

Note: This list includes transitions that have been among the most popular with readers in terms of page views and is not exhaustive.

1. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System tapped Vincent Tammaro as executive vice president and CFO, effective in October. Mr. Tammaro will succeed Stephen Harvey, who will support the transition and stay on as CFO emeritus. Mr. Tammaro currently serves as CFO of Columbus, Ohio-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and previously was CFO and treasurer of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

2. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health CFO Debbie Bloomfield, PhD, will retire at the end of 2024 and began transitioning out of the role on July 1. Travis Crum, the health system's senior vice president of finance, took over as CFO on July 1.

3. Jeff Daneff was appointed CFO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit's California Central Coast market in May. He previously served as CFO of Santa Cruz, Calif.-based Dominican Hospital and Redwood City, Calif.-based Sequoia Hospital, both of which are part of CommonSpirit's Central Coast market.

4. Alice Pope was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, effective May 13. Ms. Pope previously served as CFO for Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System.

5. Doug Watson was named CFO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health in May after serving as the system's interim finance executive since January. Mr. Watson succeeded Ric Magnuson as CFO and previously served as CFO for San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health and the southwest division of Chicago-based CommonSpirit.

6. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine named Cheryl Sadro senior vice president and CFO in April. Ms. Sadro joined Johns Hopkins from Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health, where she served as CFO.

7. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System tapped Lisa Goodlett as CFO on March 4. Ms. Goodlett joined Duke from MUSC Health in Charleston, S.C., where she served as CFO since 2017.

8. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health appointed Scott Wooten as CFO, effective Jan. 15. Mr. Wooten succeeded Bill Marlette, who came out of retirement to fill Sanford's CFO position until Mr. Wooten was hired. For eight years, Mr. Wooten previously served as executive vice president and CFO at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

9. Bill Rutherford retired as CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare after a decade in the role. Mike Marks, who has been with HCA since 1996, assumed the role of executive vice president and CFO on May 1.