9 healthcare CEOs retiring after 10 years in the role

The average tenure of healthcare CEOs is 7.6 years, according to a report from Crist Kolder Associates. Here are nine CEOs retiring from their roles after more than 10 years, as reported by Becker's since July 17.

1. Jack Lynch, president and CEO of Bryn Mawr, Pa.-based Main Line Health for 20 years, will retire in June.

2. Mark Wallace retired as CEO of Houston-based Texas Children's on Oct. 4 after 35 years at the helm.

3. John Harris retired as CEO of Las Cruces, N.M.-based Memorial Medical Center after leading since 2013.

4. Guy Medaglia will retire Jan. 10 from his role as president and CEO of Chicago-based Saint Anthony Hospital. He was named interim president in 2007.

5. Jerry Penner, president and CEO of Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Ky., will retire March 31 after 14 years in the role.

6. Ron Werft will retire in 2025 as president and CEO of Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health. He has been in the role for 24 years.

7. Jim Bickel, president and CEO of Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health, will retire in 2025. He assumed the role in 2007.

8. Kirk Tice, president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway (N.J.), will retire at the end of the year after 30 years in the role.

9. Nancy Agee, MSN, retired as CEO of Carilion Clinic in September. She stepped into the role in 2011.