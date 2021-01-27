8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Jan. 20:

1. Patrick Gandy was named system president and CEO of Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General, news station KADN reported.

2. Jevon Gibson was named CEO of the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority, owner of Grady Health System, in Atlanta.

3. Drew Grossman was chosen as CEO of Baptist Health South Florida's Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, Fla., and Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon, Fla.

4. Nicole Hendricks was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbia (S.C.).

5. Mark Laret is retiring as president and CEO of UCSF Health in San Francisco.

6. Simon Ratliff was named CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, W. Va.

7. Brian Roland, CEO of Muenster (Texas) Memorial Hospital, submitted his resignation Jan. 5.

8. Christopher Stipe was named president and CEO of the McPherson (Kan.) Hospital.

