8 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported or shared with Becker's since Nov. 11:

Ruth Bash was appointed chief human resources officer at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

Denise Basow, MD, will step down as CEO of clinical effectiveness at Waltham, Mass.-based Wolters Kluwer Health. She will join Jefferson, La.-based Ochsner Health System as vice president and chief digital officer.

Diane Blake, CEO of Leavenworth, Wash.-based Cascade Medical Center, was selected to serve as Washington State Hospital Association's board chair.

Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, CEO of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital of Michigan, has taken on the additional role of group COO for the health system.

Carolina Guimaraes, MD, has been appointed division chief of pediatric radiology at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.

Aimee Quirk was named CEO of Ochsner Ventures.

Jody Reyes, BSN, has been appointed senior vice president and COO of Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center.

Jennifer Weiss has been named CEO of the future Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville (Ill.).