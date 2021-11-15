Saint Barnabas names chief human resources officer 

Ruth Bash has been appointed chief human resources officer at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

"Ruth Bash is a seasoned human resources professional with over 25 years of management experience in healthcare and the non-profit sector," Richard Davis, the organization's president and CEO, stated Nov. 15. "She is knowledgeable and passionate about building organizational culture. We are fortunate to have her joining our executive team."

Ms. Bash most recently served as vice president and chief culture officer at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Children's Specialized Hospital, where her oversight included human resources functions, marketing and communications. During her tenure, she led several key diversity and inclusion and workforce development initiatives, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Before joining Children's Specialized Hospital in 2014, Ms. Bash was assistant vice president and chief of staff at Maimonides Medical Center in New York City.

Ms. Bash is the current chair of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health's Women's Leadership Alliance.