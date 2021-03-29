7 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

The following hospital and health system executive resignations have been reported since Feb. 15.

1. Anosh Ahmed, MD, COO and CFO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago, resigned amid reports of improper COVID-19 vaccinations by the 122-bed safety-net facility.

2. Bryan Bateman resigned as CEO of Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

3. Moody Chisholm resigned as president and CEO of Tyler-based UT Health East Texas.

4. Joe DeSchryver, CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., submitted his resignation on March 2.

5. Rick Goins resigned as CEO of Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Ill.

6. Hyung Kim, MD, resigned as president of Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.

7. Hal Smith resigned as CEO of Whiting Forensic Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Middletown, Conn.

