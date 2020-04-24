7 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System has named Kristin Mascotti, MD, as its new CMO, effective June 1.

2. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge named Wendy Elliott president and CEO.

3. Sister Maureen McGuire is stepping down as chief mission integration officer of Ascension to become a senior executive adviser for the St. Louis-based health system.

4. St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas, selected Andy Moore, MD, to serve as CMO.

5. Broward Health named Joseph Paul CFO of its Imperial Point hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

6. Cheverly-based University of Maryland Capital Region Health named Nathaniel "Nat" Richardson Jr. president and CEO.

7. Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital tapped Janet Ruffin, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.