7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 2:

1. Michael Habowski is retiring as president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic-affiliated Ashtabula County (Ohio) Medical Center Health System.

2. Michael La Coste terminated his employment as CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems in a mutual decision with its board of directors.

3. Fred Manchur is retiring as CEO of 14-hospital Kettering (Ohio) Health.

4. John Chivers was named permanent CEO of Reedsport, Ore.-based Lower Umpqua Hospital District after serving in an interim capacity.

5. Arthur Kellermann, MD, resigned as health sciences senior vice president and CEO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System.

6. Bill Overbey left retirement to serve as interim CEO of Junction City, Kan.-based Geary Community Hospital.

7. Erik Shannon was named permanent CEO of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Community Health after serving in an interim capacity.