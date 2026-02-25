Kettering becomes regional campus for California medical school

By: Mackenzie Bean

Loma Linda (Calif.) University School of Medicine in Loma Linda, Calif., has established a regional campus partnership with Kettering (Ohio) Health.

The state of Ohio formally recognized the health system as a regional campus of the medical school in January.

Under the agreement, students at Loma Linda will have the option to complete their third- and fourth-year clinical rotations at Kettering Health, according to a Feb. 25 news release. Students will follow Loma Linda’s core curriculum under the supervision of Kettering Health faculty.

The partnership reflects a growing trend of health systems and medical schools partnering on clinical training infrastructure and expand the physician pipeline. Loma Linda operates a similar regional campus at AdventHealth Orlando in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

