7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Sept. 29:

Jeff Alter formally began his tenure as CEO of Berkeley Heights, N.J.-based Summit Health.

Steve Davis, MD, was promoted to CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

David Hoff will step down from his role as CEO of Honesdale, Pa.-based Wayne Memorial Health System and Hospital.

Peggy Kirk was appointed president and CEO of Chicago-based Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Steve Nierman was named CEO and president of Bradenton, Fla.-based Blake Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Debbie Osteen will retire from her role as CEO of Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare.

James Pettinato, RN, was appointed CEO of Wayne Memorial Health System and Hospital.