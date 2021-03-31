7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since March 24:

1. Ronald Andro, BSN, RN, was chosen as the new CEO of Banner Health's operations in Northern Colorado.

2. Jim Atty resigned as CEO of Waverly (Iowa) Health Center.

3. Mark Ciota, MD, will leave his role as CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin, Minn.

4. Gary Gray, DO, is retiring in June as CEO of Natividad hospital in Salinas, Calif., according to the Monterey Herald.

5. Danette Kramer was named CEO of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa.

6. Greg Weaver was chosen to serve as the permanent CEO of Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo.

7. Joan White-Wagoner was named CEO of Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health.

