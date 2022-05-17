7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since May 1:

1. James Fanale, MD, plans to retire as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health System.

2. Scott Wester was named president and CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

3. Rene Ragas joined Baton Rouge, La.-based Woman's Hospital as president and CEO.

4. Cliff Wilson was named CEO of Georgetown (Ky.) Community Hospital and market president of LifePoint Health's Central Kentucky facilities.

5. Anthony Cava will retire Jan. 2 as president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, N.J.

6. Richard Allen is retiring as CEO of the Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.



7. Derek Daly was named CEO of Tomah (Wis.) Health.