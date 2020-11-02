8 recent CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Oct. 12.

1. Bob Allen was named CFO of Los Angeles-based Pipeline Health.

2. Michelle Crawford was selected as market CFO of Mercy Health - Youngstown (Ohio).

3. Joel Day was named CFO of Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare.

4. Dustin Fosness was named CFO of HCA Northern Virginia.

5. Chuck Orlando was selected as CFO of Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health.

6. Aaron Poole was selected as CFO of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.

7. Mark Reyngoudt was named CFO of Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa.

8. Caswell Samms III was named senior vice president and CFO of St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, N.J.

