7 CEO exits in February

Seven CEOs left their roles or shared plans to retire in the month of February.

1. Joseph "Jody" White will retire as CEO of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital in September.

2. Scott Kelly retired as president and CEO of Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health after a four-month leave of absence for health reasons.

3. Debbie Campbell was dismissed as CEO of Thomas H. Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Ill.

4. Steve Johnson retired as president and CEO of Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First.

5. Bradley Talbert left his role as president and CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville to helm Memorial Health-Savannah (Ga.).

6. Jeanine Gentry resigned as CEO of Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, Colo., after about one year in the role.

7. Paul Korth will retire as CEO of Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center on May 1.