5 women making moves in healthcare leadership

Listen The following leadership moves by women have been reported since July 8: Ardelle Bigos, MSN, was recently promoted to chief nursing officer at Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health.



Joann Anderson, RN, the president and CEO of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern, will retire at the end of the year.



KMarie King, MD, has been named the chair of the department of surgery and chief of surgery at Albany (N.Y.) Med. Dr. King is the first Black female chair of surgery at an academic health science center in the U.S.



Brooke Donaldson has been selected as the CEO of Marianna, Fla.-based Jackson Hospital.



Carey Carlock, the CEO of Forest Park, Ill.-based Riveredge Hospital, is stepping down after 13 years to start her own private therapy practice.

