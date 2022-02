5 recent hospital, health system CMO moves

The following CMO moves have been reported since Jan. 3:

1. William Hathaway, MD, is leaving his role as CMO of Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health in February to serve as CEO of Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville.

2. Tarina Kang, MD, was named CMO for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, Calif.

3. Jeff Ojemann, MD, has been appointed senior vice president and CMO for Seattle Children's Hospital.

4. Geralda Xavier, MD, was named CMO of Hackettstown (N.J.) Medical Center and Newton (N.J.) Medical Center.

5. Stephen Schleicher, MD, was named CMO for Nashville, Tenn.-based Tennessee Oncology.