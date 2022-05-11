5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since May 3:

1. Richard Allen is retiring as CEO of the Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

2. Tina Comissiong was selected as CEO of Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

3. Derek Daly was selected as the next CEO of Tomah (Wis.) Health.

4. Rene Ragas has joined Baton Rouge, La.-based Woman's Hospital as president and CEO.

5. Cliff Wilson was named CEO of Georgetown (Ky.) Community Hospital and market president of LifePoint Health's Central Kentucky facilities.