5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or after Nov. 17:

Jeremy Clark was appointed CEO of Brookwood Baptist Health and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.

Daphne David was appointed CEO of TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn.

Karen Duncan, MD, was promoted to the role of president and CEO of Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network.

Steven Gordon will retire as CEO of Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital.

Murali Naidu, MD, was appointed CEO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

