5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following five hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Aug. 18:

Cassidy Hoelscher has been appointed CEO of BJC Healthcare and Encompass Health's future inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Shiloh, Ill.

Tom McDougal has been appointed CEO and managing director of Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla.

David Ottati has been appointed president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's West Florida division.

Dennis Shelby, CEO of Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha, Kan., since 2011, will retire in December.

Scott Street has resigned as CEO of El Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas.