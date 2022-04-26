5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since April 19:

1. Christopher Munton was named CEO of two North Carolina hospitals that are part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture of Duke University Health System and Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

2. Allen Anderson was appointed CEO and president of St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa.

3. Dean Teague plans to retire in 2023 as president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth.

4. Ava Collins, CEO of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center, submitted her resignation April 19.



5. Chris Nicholas was named CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev.