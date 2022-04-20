CEO to retire after decade at Maryland health system

Dean Teague plans to retire in 2023 as president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth.

Mr. Teague will stay at the helm until his successor is in place, according to an April 18 news release.

"The pandemic put things in perspective for me, and now it's time for me to step back and enjoy retirement," he said in the news release.

Mr. Teague joined CalvertHealth as COO in 2012. He became president and CEO in 2015.

During his tenure, the organization credited him with playing a key role in constructing new private rooms, expanding behavioral health services and rebranding the health system.

The health system includes CalvertHealth Medical Center, CalvertHealth Medical Group, CalvertHealth Foundation and CalvertHealth Auxiliary.