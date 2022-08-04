5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five recent chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since July 29.

Novant Health Mint Hill (N.C.) Medical Center has welcomed Beth Mosher, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer, The Mint Hill Times reported Aug. 1.

Roberto Cardarelli, DO, on Aug. 1 took on the role as chief medical officer at two of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health's hospitals, according to The Lane Report. He is the new CMO at Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.

Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., has named Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, interim chief nursing officer as state regulators continue an investigation into how gallons of fentanyl went missing from the hospital, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported July 31.

HCA Midwest Health in Overland Park, Kan., appointed Angel Monroy, MSN, RN, APRN, vice president of nursing operations, the organization said July 28. He is the former assistant CNO at HCA's Menorah Medical Center, also in Overland Park.

MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta has named Dan Vick, MD, chief medical officer. He took on the role in late March, he told Becker's.