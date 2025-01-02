5 health system CEO transitions planned for 2025

Over the past year, health systems across the U.S. have announced leadership transitions planned for 2025.

Below are five CEO transitions at multi-hospital systems slated to take effect in 2025, as previously reported by Becker's:

1. Michael Israel, president and CEO of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center and the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, will retire in 2025, the system said in April. David Lubarsky, MD, will step into the CEO role Feb. 17, according to a December announcement.

2. Marschall Runge, MD, PhD, shared plans to retire as CEO of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Michigan Medicine once his contract ends June 30. David Miller, MD, was named his successor in September and will assume the role July 1. Dr. Miller will also replace Dr. Runge as the university's executive vice president for medical affairs.

3. Mary Leahy, MD, will retire early this year as president and CEO of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Bon Secours Charity Health System. Andrew Pickens, MD, will serve as interim executive director, according to Westchester Medical Center Health Network, of which Bon Secours Charity Health System is a member.

4. Craig Castro, president and CEO of Fresno, Calif.-based Community Health System, will retire early this year. In December, the health system announced Craig Wagoner would succeed him.

5. Sue Perrotty, CEO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, will return to the board of directors Feb. 23. Michael Stern, president and COO, will become CEO Feb. 24.