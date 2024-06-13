5 CFO moves in 3 days

There has been a significant amount of movement for hospital and health system CFOs in the last few days.

Here are 5 CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since June 10:

1. Vincent Tammaro was appointed executive vice president and CFO of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, effective in October. Mr. Tammaro will succeed Stephen Harvey.

2. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health tapped Phillip Childree as CFO for its Southwest Virginia market.

3. Andy Kelly was named CFO of Medical City Frisco (Texas), part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Medical City Healthcare in Dallas.

4. Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital, also known as Delta Health, appointed Lisa Lee CFO.

5. Rachel Jones was tapped as CFO of South Charleston, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals