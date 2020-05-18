4 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive resignations in April and May.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Reba Celsor, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, is resigning June 2 to accept a new job.

2. Bill Hawley, CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., resigned.

3. Cynthia "Cindy" Huether, CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run state acute care and psychiatric hospital with campuses in Cranston, R.I., and Burrillville, R.I., resigned.

4. Annette Schnabel, president and CEO of Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Ill., resigned to take a new healthcare role.

