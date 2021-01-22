3 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Jan. 15.

1. Dr. Karen Marhefka was named deputy CIO and vice president of information technology for the combined medical group of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health, a part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University.

2. Emily Mintner was named assistant administrator of Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

3. Lisa Vance, chief executive of Providence's Oregon region, was named president of operations and strategy for the Renton, Wash.-based health system's northern regions: Alaska, Oregon, Washington state and Montana.

