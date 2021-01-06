3 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Dec. 30:

1. Paul Babcock was chosen as CEO of Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County (Ind.), according to The Indianapolis Star.

2. David Steitz was named CEO of Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Ky.

3. Clyde Wood was named network CEO of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C., and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., according to Mooresville Tribune.

